How big did Michael B. Jordan get for Creed 2?

Michael B. Jordan’s Incredible Transformation for Creed 2

In the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit film Creed, actor Michael B. Jordan once again stepped into the boxing ring to reprise his role as Adonis Creed. However, this time around, Jordan’s physical transformation for the role was nothing short of extraordinary. The actor underwent an intense training and diet regimen to achieve the impressive physique required for Creed 2.

Training Regimen:

To prepare for his role as a professional boxer, Jordan worked closely with renowned trainer Corey Calliet. The training sessions consisted of a combination of weightlifting, cardio exercises, and boxing drills. Jordan’s workouts were grueling, often lasting several hours a day, six days a week. His dedication and commitment to the training were evident in the results he achieved.

Diet:

In addition to his rigorous training, Jordan also followed a strict diet plan to fuel his body and support muscle growth. He consumed a high-protein diet, consisting of lean meats, fish, eggs, and protein shakes. Carbohydrates were limited, and he focused on consuming complex carbs such as brown rice and sweet potatoes. Jordan also made sure to stay hydrated drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

The Results:

Jordan’s hard work and dedication paid off, as he transformed his physique to embody the look of a professional boxer. He gained significant muscle mass and achieved a chiseled physique that left fans in awe. His dedication to the role and commitment to his training regimen were evident in every scene of the film.

FAQ:

Q: How long did Michael B. Jordan train for Creed 2?

A: Jordan trained for several months leading up to the filming of Creed 2. His training sessions were intense and lasted for several hours a day, six days a week.

Q: What was Michael B. Jordan’s diet like during his training?

A: Jordan followed a high-protein diet, focusing on lean meats, fish, eggs, and protein shakes. He limited his carbohydrate intake and opted for complex carbs such as brown rice and sweet potatoes.

Q: Did Michael B. Jordan gain muscle for Creed 2?

A: Yes, Jordan gained significant muscle mass for his role in Creed 2. His dedication to his training and strict diet allowed him to achieve a chiseled and muscular physique.

In conclusion, Michael B. Jordan’s transformation for Creed 2 was nothing short of remarkable. His commitment to his training and diet resulted in a physique that perfectly embodied the character of Adonis Creed. Jordan’s dedication to his craft is evident in his incredible physical transformation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next project.