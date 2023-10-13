Bask Leans into Playfulness and Personality on Instagram’s Threads

Bask, a direct-to-consumer (DTC) suncare brand, has found success in utilizing Instagram’s Threads platform to engage with its audience in new and different ways. As an extension of Instagram, Threads offers Bask the opportunity to connect with its largest community of fans and followers while showcasing a more relaxed and informal brand personality.

The Bask team recognized three key benefits of Threads that aligned perfectly with their goals. Firstly, the platform had a built-in audience coming from Instagram. Secondly, it provided a space to be more playful and less polished compared to Instagram. Lastly, it allowed Bask to post more frequently and exhibit more personality and humor.

Over the past few weeks, Bask has used Threads to showcase a new dimension of their brand personality. While Instagram is used to share travel-oriented images and educational content, Threads allows the brand to flex into a playful persona. By utilizing the platform, Bask has discovered several effective strategies for engagement.

One strategy is asking questions to prompt followers to chat and share their feedback. Additionally, engaging with other accounts and replying to comments has proven to be a successful tactic. Embracing authenticity and humanity in communication is also crucial on Threads, as the platform encourages real-time sharing of thoughts and ideas.

Bask has seen success in meeting both current customers and potential collaborators through Threads. The platform still has a friendly and open vibe, reminiscent of the early days of social media.

As an early and consistent user of Threads, Bask is excited to see how the platform will evolve. Insights and analytics related to views and impressions are at the top of their wishlist. They are also eager for more robust search and discovery capabilities that can support brand reach and audience acquisition.

Overall, Bask has leveraged Threads to strengthen their customer relationships creating valuable and engaging content. The brand’s ability to showcase different sides on different platforms has allowed them to elevate their aesthetic while still maintaining a relaxed and approachable image.

Sources: Retail TouchPoints