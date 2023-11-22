New Title: China Eastern Airlines Offers Unique Dining Options on First Class Flights

Article content

China Eastern Airlines has caught the attention of social media users with its unconventional menu offerings on first-class flights. While traditional appetizers like vanilla shrimp and smoked pepper beef are available, passengers can also reportedly order dog food as an appetizer. A photo posted on social media shows the menu with the option of “imported dog food” alongside other menu items.

Speculation around the unusual offering quickly spread, with one Reddit user suggesting that it may be a mistranslation. Others questioned how bad dog food could actually be as an appetizer. In contrast, some commenters praised China Eastern Airlines, sharing positive experiences and mentioning the delicious food served onboard.

It is important to note that the availability of dog food as an appetizer is limited to first-class passengers. Economy class passengers are not offered this option and are provided with a different menu selection. While this unconventional menu item has sparked curiosity and humor online, it is clear that China Eastern Airlines aims to provide unique and diverse dining options for its discerning first-class passengers.

FAQ:

Q: Can all passengers order dog food on China Eastern Airlines?

A: No, dog food is only available as an appetizer option for first-class passengers.

Q: Is the inclusion of dog food a mistranslation?

A: While there is speculation around mistranslation, the exact reason behind dog food being offered as an appetizer remains unclear.