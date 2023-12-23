Traffic Poles and Speed Cushions: Controversial Safety Measures or Effective Accident Prevention?

A recent dispute between residents of Greystone Drive in Northwest Hills, Austin, has brought attention to the use of traffic poles and speed cushions as safety measures. The controversy stems from concerns that the installation of these devices has reduced the width of the bike lanes, impacting both cyclists and pedestrians.

While some residents like James Harding and Bennett Brooke see the traffic poles and speed cushions as eyesores and a hindrance, others, like Bill Christensen, believe they are necessary to curb speeding and protect vulnerable road users. Christensen, who has experienced unfortunate incidents including the death of a pet and accidents involving deer on the street, credits the speed cushions and delineators with creating a safer environment for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike.

The Austin Transportation and Public Works Department Division Manager, Laura Dierenfield, explains that traffic poles and speed cushions are cost-effective and less intrusive solutions compared to alternatives like concrete barriers. Moreover, studies analyzing protected bike lanes in Austin have shown significant accident reduction and estimated savings of $35 million yearly in economic and quality of life costs.

However, concerns regarding parking difficulties, limited maneuverability for drivers, and aesthetic appeal still persist among some residents. While the city claims to consider community feedback, the overall safety needs of the neighborhood take precedence when implementing these measures.

The controversy surrounding traffic poles and speed cushions highlights the ongoing debate between prioritizing safety and accommodating individual concerns. Ultimately, the effectiveness of these safety devices will be evaluated through another study on Greystone Drive in the future. This assessment aims to determine if adjustments are needed based on before and after data analysis and the impact on accident prevention.