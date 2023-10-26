Support Network for Jewish Barristers: Building Solidarity and Finding Strength

A recent wave of attacks on Israel Hamas has deeply affected the Jewish community worldwide, including Jewish barristers who feel a personal toll. However, amidst these troubling times, a strong support network has emerged among Jewish barristers, providing solace and assistance.

The WhatsApp group, initially comprised of six members, has now grown to over 50 members, including barristers, spouses, and supporters. This digital outreach platform allows members to seek mutual support, especially during extended days in the courtroom and lonely nights in the office.

The WhatsApp group is complemented a weekly Zoom call held every Monday at 4:30 pm. In these sessions, members discuss relevant issues, share their concerns, and offer help to one another.

Remarkably, the support received from Jewish barristers extends beyond the Jewish community itself. Individuals who don’t typically associate themselves with Judaism have also shown tremendous support, demonstrating a diverse group united a shared purpose.

The significance of this support network is not lost on its members. It has served as a pillar of strength during difficult times, proving that solidarity can transcend age, areas of practice, and political views.

When asked about the response from Jewish barristers, one member expressed gratitude, stating, “It has been really great personal support and a pleasure for me to see such a diverse group of people age, practice areas, and political views all come together in commonality to express sympathy and support for each other.”

