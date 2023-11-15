How Ariana Grande Does Her Eyeliner?

[City, Date] – Ariana Grande, the pop sensation known for her powerful vocals and signature high ponytail, has also become a style icon with her flawless makeup looks. One aspect of her makeup routine that has caught the attention of fans and beauty enthusiasts alike is her impeccable eyeliner. So, how does Ariana achieve her iconic winged eyeliner? Let’s take a closer look.

The Perfect Winged Eyeliner Technique

Ariana Grande’s eyeliner style is characterized a sleek and sharp wing that elongates her eyes, creating a captivating and glamorous look. To achieve this, she follows a precise technique that involves a steady hand and attention to detail.

Firstly, Ariana starts applying a thin line of black liquid eyeliner along her upper lash line, starting from the inner corner of her eye and extending it slightly beyond the outer corner. She then carefully draws a diagonal line from the outer corner of her eye towards the end of her eyebrow, creating the wing shape. Next, she connects the wing to the initial line, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Finally, Ariana fills in any gaps and perfects the shape, creating a flawless winged eyeliner look.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What products does Ariana Grande use for her eyeliner?

A: While Ariana has not publicly disclosed the specific products she uses, it is believed that she prefers black liquid eyeliners with a fine brush tip for precise application.

Q: How does Ariana achieve such a sharp wing?

A: Ariana achieves a sharp wing using a steady hand and drawing a diagonal line from the outer corner of her eye towards the end of her eyebrow. She then connects it to the initial line, ensuring a seamless transition.

Q: Are there any tips for beginners trying to recreate Ariana’s eyeliner?

A: Yes, practice makes perfect! Start with small, thin lines and gradually build up the thickness. Use short strokes to create the wing and remember to keep a cotton swab or makeup remover handy to correct any mistakes.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s eyeliner technique involves precision, practice, and attention to detail. By following her steps and experimenting with different products, anyone can achieve a flawless winged eyeliner look reminiscent of the pop star herself. So, grab your eyeliner brush and get ready to channel your inner Ariana!