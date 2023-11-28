How are the Usos related?

The Usos, also known as Jimmy and Jey Uso, are a professional wrestling tag team currently signed to WWE. They are known for their high-flying and hard-hitting style in the ring, as well as their charismatic personalities. But have you ever wondered how these two talented wrestlers are related? Let’s dive into their family tree and explore their fascinating lineage.

Family Background

The Usos come from a rich wrestling heritage. They are the sons of former WWE superstar Rikishi, who was known for his entertaining character and impressive in-ring skills. Rikishi, whose real name is Solofa Fatu Jr., is a member of the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family. This family has produced numerous wrestling stars over the years, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Roman Reigns, and Yokozuna, to name just a few.

Brothers in Blood

Jimmy and Jey Uso are not only tag team partners but also real-life twin brothers. They were born on August 22, 1985, in San Francisco, California. Growing up, they were exposed to the wrestling business through their father and other family members, which undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping their passion for the sport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are the Usos identical twins?

A: Yes, Jimmy and Jey Uso are identical twins. They share the same DNA and physical characteristics.

Q: Do the Usos have any other siblings?

A: Yes, the Usos have two younger brothers named Joshua and Jonathan, who are also involved in professional wrestling. They perform under the ring names of Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, respectively.

Q: Are the Usos related to Roman Reigns?

A: Yes, the Usos are cousins of Roman Reigns. They all belong to the Anoa’i wrestling family and have a strong bond both inside and outside the ring.

Q: Have the Usos won any championships?

A: Absolutely! The Usos have had a highly successful career in WWE. They have won the WWE Tag Team Championship multiple times, as well as the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

In conclusion, the Usos are not only talented wrestlers but also part of a wrestling dynasty. Their family ties and shared passion for the sport have undoubtedly contributed to their success in the ring. As they continue to entertain fans around the world, their legacy within the wrestling industry is sure to endure for years to come.