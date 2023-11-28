How are Tamina and The Rock related?

In the world of professional wrestling, family ties often run deep. One such example is the connection between Tamina Snuka and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While they may not share the same last name, their familial bond is undeniable. Let’s delve into the fascinating relationship between these two wrestling superstars.

Tamina Snuka, whose real name is Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu, is a second-generation wrestler. She is the daughter of the legendary Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, known for his high-flying antics in the ring during the 1980s. Tamina made her debut in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) in 2010 and has since become a prominent figure in the women’s division.

On the other hand, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson needs no introduction. He is one of the most recognizable faces in both the wrestling and entertainment industries. The Rock, a third-generation wrestler, is the son of Rocky Johnson and the grandson of Peter Maivia. He achieved immense success in the WWE before transitioning into a successful acting career.

So, how are Tamina and The Rock related? Well, Tamina is actually the cousin of Dwayne Johnson. Their connection stems from their shared Samoan heritage. The Rock’s mother, Ata Maivia, is the daughter of Peter Maivia, making her the sister of Tamina’s grandfather. This makes Tamina and The Rock first cousins once removed.

In conclusion, Tamina Snuka and The Rock may not share the same last name, but their family ties are strong. As first cousins once removed, they both come from a lineage of legendary Samoan wrestlers. Their connection adds another layer of intrigue to their already impressive careers in the world of professional wrestling.