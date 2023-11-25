Tax Liability for Online Retailers and Social Media Influencers on Facebook and Instagram

The income tax (I-T) department recently uncovered a whopping tax evasion of approximately Rs 10,000 crore over a span of three years. This evasion was attributed to online retailers who were selling products through popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Stemming from this revelation, the I-T department has issued notices to 45 brands operating nationwide, with more enforcement actions anticipated in the future.

When it comes to taxation norms for online retailers on Facebook and Instagram, it is essential to understand the tax liability of both e-tailers and social media influencers.

According to tax expert Gauri Chadha, e-tailers who sell products through these platforms are subject to standard taxation rules. These include income tax on the profits earned from their online sales. Additionally, if an online retailer is registered as a business entity, they may be liable to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well.

On the other hand, social media influencers who promote products on Facebook and Instagram may be subject to different tax regulations. If an influencer earns income through sponsored posts or brand collaborations, they are obligated to declare this income and pay the appropriate taxes. This can be classified as professional income, and the influencer must include it in their tax return.

Furthermore, if an influencer receives products or services in exchange for promotion, they may be required to account for the fair market value of these items as taxable income.

As the I-T department intensifies its efforts to uncover tax evasion in the online retail sector, it is crucial for both e-tailers and social media influencers to understand and comply with the taxation norms. Failure to do so can result in severe penalties and legal consequences.

