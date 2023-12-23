How are SNL skits chosen?

How SNL Skits Make the Cut: Behind the Scenes of Sketch Selection

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a staple of American comedy for over four decades, entertaining audiences with its hilarious sketches and memorable characters. But have you ever wondered how these skits are chosen? What goes on behind the scenes to determine which sketches make it to air? Let’s take a closer look at the process.

The Pitch: It all starts with the writers. Each week, the SNL writing staff gathers to pitch their ideas for sketches. These pitches can range from political satire to absurd character sketches. The writers present their ideas to the show’s producers and cast members, hoping to get a laugh and secure a spot in the show.

The Read-Through: Once the sketches are selected from the initial pitch, the cast members and writers come together for a read-through. This is where the sketches are performed for the first time, allowing everyone to see how the jokes land and if any revisions are needed. The read-through is a crucial step in the process, as it helps determine which sketches have the potential to be a hit on live television.

The Dress Rehearsal: After the read-through, the chosen sketches move on to the dress rehearsal. This is a full run-through of the show, complete with costumes, sets, and live audience. The dress rehearsal allows the cast and crew to fine-tune the sketches and make any last-minute changes before the live broadcast.

The Final Selection: Finally, it’s time for the show to go live. However, not all sketches from the dress rehearsal make it to air. The final selection is made the show’s producers and executive producer, Lorne Michaels. They choose the sketches that they believe will resonate the most with the audience and deliver the biggest laughs.

FAQ:

Q: How many sketches are typically pitched each week?

A: The number of sketches pitched can vary, but on average, the writers present around 40 to 50 ideas each week.

Q: How many sketches make it to air?

A: Typically, around 8 to 10 sketches are chosen for the live broadcast.

Q: Are there any specific criteria for selecting sketches?

A: The selection process is subjective, but the producers and Lorne Michaels consider factors such as comedic timing, relevance, and audience appeal when choosing sketches.

Q: What happens to the sketches that don’t make it to air?

A: Sketches that don’t make it to air are often saved for future episodes or may be posted online as digital exclusives.

In conclusion, the process of selecting SNL skits is a collaborative effort involving the writers, cast members, and producers. From the initial pitch to the final selection, each step plays a crucial role in delivering the comedic brilliance that SNL is known for. So, the next time you’re laughing at an SNL skit, remember the behind-the-scenes work that went into making it a reality.