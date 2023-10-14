China’s VR Market Sees Sharp Decline in Shipments

The virtual reality (VR) market in China has experienced a significant setback, with a 56% year-on-year drop in shipments in the first half of 2023, marking the end of a two-year period of growth. This decline is more severe than the global VR market’s 39% drop during the same period. China’s share of global VR shipments has dwindled to just 10%, a substantial decrease from its previous 20%-30% market share in the smartphone industry.

Several factors can be attributed to the waning demand for VR in China. The scaled-back marketing efforts of leading VR player Pico, following its acquisition ByteDance in 2021, have impacted sales. Additionally, the lack of compelling applications and a robust content ecosystem in the Chinese VR industry has hindered adoption.

Pico currently holds a dominant market share of approximately 50%, although it too experienced a year-on-year decline of over 50% in the first half of 2023. Sony has managed to capture a 19% market share due to the success of its PSVR 2, but a slowdown is anticipated in the second half of the year. DPVR leads in the enterprise segment with competitive pricing but faces challenges as digital transformation spending slows down.

Amidst the gloomy sales figures, Apple’s upcoming MR headset, the Vision Pro, has generated immense buzz in the Chinese tech industry. This has inspired local companies to invest in research and development to bridge the technological gap with Apple. Chinese smartphone OEMs are also re-evaluating their stance on AR/VR headsets, as they face the risk of falling behind in the “spatial computing” era. Internet giants like Tencent are re-entering the arena, with discussions reported to be taking place with Meta regarding a partnership to localize the Quest VR and integrate Meta’s content ecosystem in China.

While China’s VR market is facing challenges, the augmented reality (AR) market is experiencing robust year-on-year growth in the AR glasses segment. This is driven the emphasis on Mixed Reality (MR) features of Apple’s Vision Pro. In the software domain, Apple’s Developer Lab in Shanghai is hosting Chinese developers, invigorating the Chinese application ecosystem for MR headsets.

However, the $3,500 price tag and unique user experience of Vision Pro present challenges for Chinese hardware players. Meta’s Quest 3 headset, based on Qualcomm’s XR 2 Gen 2 platform, provides a more attainable benchmark for Chinese companies in the short term, offering opportunities for improvement.

The competition between Apple and Meta is expected to expedite a deal between Tencent and Meta in the Chinese market, enhancing the sales and adoption of XR products in China.

Sources:

– Counterpoint’s China eXtended Reality (XR) research service