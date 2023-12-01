New Article: The Dynamic Duo of Purdue Volleyball: Hudson and Chicoine

In the world of sports, unexpected partnerships often lead to incredible success stories. This sentiment holds true for the dynamic duo of Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine, two volleyball players who found themselves as teammates at Purdue University after a series of unforeseen events. Their remarkable journey not only showcases their individual talent but also highlights the power of teamwork and resilience.

Initially, both Hudson and Chicoine had committed to different schools. Hudson, a sophomore outside hitter, had signed with Notre Dame, while Chicoine had her sights set on Penn State. However, their plans took a different turn due to unexpected circumstances. Notre Dame did not renew the contract of their then-coach, leading Hudson to reconsider her options. Similarly, Chicoine had a change of heart after the retirement of Penn State’s coach.

Fate intervened when Chicoine reached out to Hudson via Instagram, proposing the idea of joining forces at Purdue. This conversation marked a turning point for both athletes, as they realized the potential of their partnership. With the addition of freshman Taylor Anderson and the guidance of coach Dave Shondell, the Purdue volleyball team saw their offensive prowess reach new heights.

The 2021 NCAA tournament showcased the true potential of Hudson and Chicoine as they led Purdue to a resounding victory against Fairfield. Hudson’s 16 kills at a .556 clip and Chicoine’s 15 kills on .448 hitting were instrumental in securing the win. Their ability to perform under pressure and complement each other’s strengths has undoubtedly contributed to Purdue’s success throughout the season.

While individual accolades are always appreciated, Shondell emphasized the importance of a collective effort. He believed that focusing on team goals, such as winning the national championship, was far more significant. This mindset reflects the strong bond formed the Purdue volleyball team and the unwavering support they have for one another.

As the Boilermakers advance in the NCAA tournament, Hudson and Chicoine continue to prove themselves as invaluable assets to the team. Their remarkable talent and dedication have earned them recognition, with both players named to the All-Big Ten team. However, their ultimate goal remains the same: to achieve greatness as a team.

