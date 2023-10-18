Rickie Fowler’s Journey Back to Victory and the Hiring of Ricky Romano as Caddie

Rickie Fowler had a comeback year in 2023, winning his first tournament in four years, the Rocket Mortgage Classic. This victory came after a frustrating 2022 season where he only had one top 10 finish and missed nine cuts. Fowler attributed his success to being close during the times he struggled.

One significant change Fowler made was returning to Butch Harmon as his coach and also working with his brother, Craig Harmon. He also made a change on his bag, parting ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron and hiring Ricky Romano a few months later. Romano, like Fowler and Skovron, grew up in Murrieta, Calif., and had known Fowler for a while, but they were not close friends. Romano played college golf at Houston and later joined the caddie circuit full-time.

Romano got the job with Fowler through an unexpected route. He had sent a text to Skovron asking if they could play golf, and Skovron revealed that he and Fowler had split and recommended Romano for the job. Romano decided to reach out to Fowler, but initially didn’t receive a response. However, a few months later, while visiting his family in Vancouver, Wash., Romano decided to send another message to Fowler on Instagram. To his surprise, Fowler called him two minutes later and offered him the job.

Before their first tournament together, Romano spent time with Fowler at The Grove XXIII, Michael Jordan’s private club, to familiarize himself with Fowler’s game. Their first tournament was the Fortinet Championship, where Fowler tied for 6th. Since then, Fowler’s confidence has been building, and he has climbed to 24th in the World Rankings.

Source: Alan Bastable, Golf.com

