New Executives to Propel Superplastic’s Expansion into Virtual Celebrities

Two new executives, Jennifer van Dijk as CEO and Brian Scotto as chief creative officer, are set to lead Superplastic, the Amazon-backed collectibles company, into new horizons. Superplastic, known for its limited-edition toys and collectibles, aims to transform its physical characters into virtual celebrities capable of driving multimillion-dollar content franchises. With plans to expand into gaming, streaming, apparel, and music, Superplastic is positioning itself as a prominent player in the intersection between digital and physical worlds.

One of the key strategies for growth is to bring existing characters like Janky and Guggimon to new formats, such as video games and streaming platforms. Additionally, Superplastic will create new characters to further establish its presence in avenues like sports and entertainment. The company plans to launch a gaming experience featuring its popular character Dayzee the end of 2024. Furthermore, Janky and Guggimon are set to reprise their roles in a new edition of the game “Fortnite,” following their successful appearance in a previous iteration.

Superplastic’s expansion efforts have received a significant boost from its recent partnerships and investments. Amazon’s Alexa Fund spearheaded a $20 million financing round, while its studios inked a deal for a first-look TV show featuring Janky and Guggimon. Superplastic’s collaborations with luxury brands like Gucci, music artists like Gorillaz, and the creation of its record label, Superplastic Records, have further solidified its presence within the industry.

As Superplastic seeks to enhance its direct-to-consumer sales, van Dijk emphasized the importance of partnerships and understanding customer data. Superplastic currently operates brick-and-mortar stores in New York City and has a presence in department stores like Selfridges and Harvey Nichols. The company may explore opportunities with other retailers in the future, while utilizing customer data to inform sales, brand strategy, and character development.

Superplastic’s unique business model revolves around “synthetic celebrities” – fictional characters that act as influencers in their own right. Janky and Guggimon, two of Superplastic’s prominent “synthetic celebrities,” have their own social media accounts and boast a combined following of 12.1 million on TikTok. By leveraging these synthetic celebrities, Superplastic can build a reliable brand presence and constantly introduce new characters to meet evolving consumer preferences.

With its innovative approach, Superplastic joins the ranks of brands bridging the gap between physical and digital realms. The success of their collaborations, such as the Superplastic x Bored Ape Yacht Club partnership, demonstrates the growing interest in collectibles that merge with Web3 and social media platforms.

FAQ:

Q: What is Superplastic?

A: Superplastic is an Amazon-backed collectibles company known for its limited-edition designer toys and collectibles inspired original animated characters.

Q: What are “synthetic celebrities”?

A: “Synthetic celebrities” are fictional characters created Superplastic, who act as influencers and have their own social media accounts.

Q: Who are the new executives at Superplastic?

A: Superplastic has appointed Jennifer van Dijk as CEO and Brian Scotto as chief creative officer.

Q: What are Superplastic’s expansion plans?

A: Superplastic aims to expand its brand bringing its characters to new formats like video games and streaming, as well as creating new characters. They also plan to increase profitability and establish a firmer presence in avenues like sports and entertainment.

Q: Who are some of Superplastic’s notable collaborations?

A: Superplastic has collaborated with luxury brands like Gucci, music artists like Gorillaz, and created its record label, Superplastic Records. They have also worked with the NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club.