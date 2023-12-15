Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Career Aspirations for Technology Professionals

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the way developers work, providing productivity tools and opportunities for growth. However, the rise of AI-assisted code development raises questions about the future of technology professionals’ jobs.

While generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot have made it easier for developers to create code in multiple languages, concerns about security vulnerabilities and code management have emerged. Generating code automatically can lead to a proliferation of code, referred to as “Big Code,” which poses challenges in terms of organization and technical debt.

Additionally, the faster delivery of code with AI assistance brings higher expectations from businesses for applications that can adapt to changing requirements. This shift toward a modeling-based approach highlights the need for IT professionals to develop design thinking skills. Focusing on softer skills like design and communication can enhance their ability to present AI insights and improve processes.

Personalization is also becoming crucial, as applications need to cater to individual users. Generative AI enables this level of personalization, taking coding to new heights. However, despite the rise of generative technology, humans will still play crucial roles in assuring quality and aligning with business goals.

To ensure that AI-assisted code development serves its purpose, technology managers and professionals will need to assume larger roles on the business side. This will include responsibilities such as ethical AI training, machine learning engineering, data science, AI strategy and consulting, and quality assurance. These professionals will also need to develop skills in natural language processing (NLP), programming languages, analytical thinking, problem-solving, and critical analysis.

Moreover, technology professionals are now taking on coaching and support roles to help others develop and deploy their own apps. The limitless possibilities of AI open doors for innovation and improvement in various businesses.

In conclusion, while AI continues to transform the technology landscape, it also presents new challenges and opportunities for technology professionals. Adapting to these changes acquiring new skills and embracing expanded roles will be crucial for success in this evolving field.