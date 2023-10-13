Adi Shankar Talks About His Latest Video Game Adaptation: Captain Laserhawk

Adi Shankar, known for his work on Netflix’s Castlevania series and other video game adaptations, is taking on a new project called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. In an interview with IGN, Shankar discusses how he got involved with this project and the process of creating video game adaptations.

Unlike Castlevania, which was a faithful adaptation of the game series, Captain Laserhawk is a new story that incorporates various Ubisoft intellectual properties such as Rayman, Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, and Beyond Good and Evil. Shankar explains that he got the opportunity to work on Captain Laserhawk because of his viral short films under the label “Bootleg Universe.” These short films showcased his ability to mix and remix different elements, creating a unique and satirical take on popular franchises.

Shankar describes Captain Laserhawk as a version 3.0 of video game adaptations, similar to DC’s Elseworlds. It focuses on standalone stories within a shared universe. The series features original characters, namely Captain Laserhawk and Alex Taylor, and revolves around their love story. According to Shankar, the other elements of the series were built around this central relationship.

While Shankar initially anticipated resistance from Ubisoft due to the unconventional nature of Captain Laserhawk, he was pleasantly surprised their support. Ubisoft even sent one of their owners to meetings with networks to assure them of their approval for the project. With both Ubisoft and Netflix on board, Captain Laserhawk became a reality.

Captain Laserhawk is set to debut in 2023 and promises to be a unique and imaginative take on video game adaptations. Shankar’s approach to storytelling, blending different elements and creating something new, will certainly make this series stand out among other adaptations.

Definitions:

1. The Bootleg Universe refers to a series of short films created Adi Shankar that remix and satirize popular franchises without official authorization.

2. DC’s Elseworlds is a comic book imprint that features standalone stories set outside the established continuity of the main DC Universe.

Sources:

– IGN (source article)