How accurate is Peaky Blinders costume?

Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Accuracy of its Costume

Introduction

Peaky Blinders, the critically acclaimed British television series, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and distinctive 1920s aesthetic. One aspect that contributes to the show’s immersive experience is its meticulously crafted costumes. But just how accurate are the outfits worn the Shelby family and their associates? Let’s delve into the world of Peaky Blinders fashion and separate fact from fiction.

The Authenticity of Peaky Blinders Costume

The costume designers of Peaky Blinders have gone to great lengths to ensure historical accuracy in their creations. From the iconic flat caps to the tailored three-piece suits, every detail has been meticulously researched and recreated. The show’s costume team has collaborated closely with historians and experts to accurately depict the fashion of post-World War I Birmingham.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the significance of the flat caps worn the Peaky Blinders gang?

A: The flat caps, also known as “newsboy caps,” were a popular accessory among working-class men in the 1920s. The Peaky Blinders gang members wore them not only as a fashion statement but also to conceal razor blades, which they used as weapons.

Q: Are the three-piece suits worn the characters true to the era?

A: Absolutely! Three-piece suits were a staple of men’s fashion during the 1920s. The Peaky Blinders’ suits are tailored to perfection, featuring high-waisted trousers, wide lapels, and pocket watches, all in line with the fashion trends of the time.

Q: What about the women’s costumes?

A: The women’s costumes in Peaky Blinders are equally impressive in their accuracy. The female characters are often seen wearing drop-waist dresses, cloche hats, and long coats, which were fashionable during the 1920s.

Conclusion

Peaky Blinders has undoubtedly set a high standard for historical accuracy in costume design. The attention to detail in recreating the fashion of the 1920s is commendable, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the show. Whether it’s the Shelby brothers’ dapper suits or the women’s elegant attire, the costumes in Peaky Blinders truly transport viewers back in time. So, next time you tune in to watch the gripping drama unfold, take a moment to appreciate the incredible craftsmanship behind the show’s impeccable wardrobe.