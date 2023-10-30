New Developments for X: Challenges and Opportunities

A year ago, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, which is now known as X. However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Musk and the platform since then. Despite paying a staggering $44 billion for the social media giant and loading it up with $13 billion in debt, X’s finances and advertising revenue have suffered under Musk’s leadership.

Musk attempted to offset the decline in advertising revenue introducing a subscription model, but only a small fraction of X’s user base – less than 1% – opt for the paid option. This minimal subscription revenue of approximately $115 million per year pales in comparison to the $2.5 billion in advertising revenue that has vanished during Musk’s tenure.

Estimates suggest that Musk overpaid around $15 billion for Twitter at the time of acquisition. Fidelity, an investor in the acquisition, has even written down the value of its interest almost two-thirds, indicating that X’s current worth is around $15 billion.

The banks involved in providing the debt for the deal, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays, are facing significant losses if X’s value remains at $15 billion. They have been forced to retain the loans on their balance sheets because they cannot sell them off.

Although Musk and X’s recently appointed chief operating officer, Linda Yaccarino, have expressed optimism about the platform’s prospects, advertisers are still hesitant, with many choosing to spend less or completely avoid Twitter. Additionally, X’s content moderation capabilities have been weakened, leading to an increase in misinformation and disinformation on the platform.

Despite these challenges, Musk envisions turning X into an all-encompassing app that serves as a town hall for conversations, a global payments platform, and even a rival to YouTube, Amazon, and LinkedIn. He plans to launch a news wire and expand X’s financial services offerings.

However, it remains uncertain whether there is enough demand for an “everything” app outside of China, where similar platforms have seen success. Furthermore, competing against established players in the financial services and tech industries, like JPMorgan Chase, Google, or Amazon, poses significant challenges.

The realization of Musk’s vision would require substantial investment and a larger workforce for X to offer these comprehensive services. Whether users would trust Musk and X with their financial transactions over established financial institutions is also questionable.

While Musk’s ambitions for X are grand, it remains to be seen if the platform can overcome its past hurdles and deliver on his vision. Only time will tell if X can carve out a successful and profitable niche in the highly competitive tech landscape.

