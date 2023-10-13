Terror Strikes Be’eri Kibbutz as Hamas Militants Infiltrate Close-Knit Israeli Community near Gaza Border

In a horrifying incident that unfolded on October 7th, Be’eri Kibbutz near the Gaza border was attacked Hamas militants, striking fear and chaos into the heart of this tight-knit community. The residents found themselves trapped in their homes, desperately seeking help and communicating their harrowing experiences through a WhatsApp group chat with the BBC.

The day began with a message alerting the mothers on the Be’eri mothers’ WhatsApp group about a terrorist presence on the stairs. As the Hamas gunmen roamed the streets, setting homes on fire and taking hostages, the residents took refuge in their safe rooms. Inside, they exchanged messages to share crucial information about the gunmen’s locations and offered tips on surviving in smoke-filled rooms.

The WhatsApp chat soon transformed into the “Be’eri Mothers Emergency” group, where residents pleaded for assistance. Bravery and community spirit shone through as individuals stood guard to protect their neighbors and offered calming words amidst the terrifying situation.

As darkness fell, the WhatsApp chat became a lifeline for the residents, providing hope and coordination. They worked together to identify soldiers from Hamas, relying on code words and trust. The arrival of the Israeli Defense Forces brought relief, but uncertainty still loomed.

Finally, with the arrival of the IDF, the ordeal ended. Traumatized and exhausted, the families were evacuated to safety. However, the survivors now face the daunting task of coping with the aftermath of the attack and mourning the loss of their loved ones.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of even the closest-knit communities in times of conflict. It raises questions about the safety and security that were once taken for granted. The residents of Be’eri Kibbutz will continue to support one another as they heal and seek answers in the aftermath of this harrowing experience.

Definitions:

– Hamas: A Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist organization that governs the Gaza Strip.

– IDF: Israeli Defense Forces, the military forces of the State of Israel.

