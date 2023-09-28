Victor Osimhen: The Saga of Contracts, TikTok, and Club Insensitivity

Victor Osimhen, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker, has been making waves in Napoli since his arrival in 2020. As one of the key players for the team, his contract negotiations have been a topic of interest for both fans and the club’s management. Despite Osimhen’s successful stint so far, there have been challenges in extending his contract due to the disagreement over the release clause.

The primary concern for Osimhen is to have a lower release clause, which would allow him more flexibility in choosing his next club if a tempting offer comes along. Napoli, on the other hand, wants to ensure a sizable release clause given their significant investment in signing him. The ongoing contract negotiations have created some tension, as the club and Osimhen’s agent struggle to find common ground.

This tension seemed to boil over when Osimhen publicly expressed his frustration during a match against Bologna. He questioned the coach’s decision to not play with two strikers, demonstrating his displeasure with the team’s tactics. Despite offering an apology soon after for his outburst, things took another turn when Napoli’s official TikTok account posted two videos that went viral.

The videos in question were seen as distasteful and insensitive many. One video depicted Osimhen with a coconut, accompanied a song with lyrics that some found offensive. The second video showcased Osimhen’s missed penalty, with audio effects mocking the incident. These videos caused an uproar, and many criticized the club for tarnishing Osimhen’s image.

Napoli’s explanation for the TikTok videos is that they were intended as innocent memes and trends. However, this argument holds little weight, as the club should have been aware of the potential negative impact on their star player’s reputation. Social media posts are crucial marketing tools for clubs, and this incident only served to damage Napoli’s image.

Despite the controversy, Osimhen proved his resilience when he scored in the following match. However, the fallout from the TikTok incident and the ongoing contract negotiations have raised questions about the future of the player and the club. It remains to be seen how Napoli will manage the fallout and whether Osimhen will continue to thrive on the pitch amidst these distractions.

