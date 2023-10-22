Breathing Tests on TikTok: Can You Breathe Like a Navy SEAL?

A trending challenge on the social media platform TikTok has users testing their lung capacity to see if they have the same abilities as Navy SEALs. The challenge involves holding your breath for 40 to 50 seconds after taking a deep inhale, followed a measured exhale. Many users claim success, suggesting they could have what it takes for a military career.

This type of breathing test is not new and has roots in the RAF’s fitness test during World War I. Pilots were required to take a deep inhale, followed a full exhale, and then hold their breath for an average of 45 seconds. This test was used to measure physical fitness and the body’s adaptation to oxygen.

However, holding your breath is not just about lung strength. Factors like smoking or vaping can impact lung capacity, making it harder to hold your breath for extended periods. When you hold your breath, you prevent oxygen from entering your body, but you also prevent carbon dioxide from leaving. This can disrupt the delicate pH balance in your blood, leading to the brain signaling the urge to breathe out the harmful CO2.

Studies have shown that breath-holding exercises can activate the body’s fight-or-flight response and produce anti-inflammation agents that help regulate the immune system. However, medical professionals do not typically use breath-holding tests as a measure of lung function. They rely on different methods to assess lung health and capacity.

While TikTok challenges may be fun and entertaining, it’s important to remember that they do not provide conclusive evidence of military-grade physical fitness or lung capacity. Consult with a healthcare professional for accurate assessments of lung function and overall health.

