A New Era for Formula One: Las Vegas Grand Prix Returns

After more than four decades, Formula One is making a long-awaited return to Las Vegas, and one of the major catalysts behind this comeback is a popular reality show on Netflix.

In recent years, Formula One has experienced a stagnation in its American viewership. However, the release of Netflix’s “Formula One: Drive to Survive” in 2019 has breathed new life into the sport in the United States. This nonscripted reality sports docudrama provides an intimate and behind-the-scenes look into each F1 season, featuring interviews with drivers, team principals, journalists, and other key figures in the sport. Rather than solely focusing on the technical aspects of racing, the show follows the personal journeys and rivalries of the drivers and teams, captivating both die-hard fans and newcomers to the world of F1.

The success of “Drive to Survive” has not come without controversy. Some F1 enthusiasts argue that certain in-race radio communications and interviews have been taken out of context, leading to skewed narratives. However, the show’s popularity continues to grow, and it has undeniably played a significant role in increasing American interest in Formula One. In fact, viewership numbers have skyrocketed since the show’s debut. In 2018, the average number of viewers per race was 547,772. Fast forward to 2022, and that number has more than doubled to 1.21 million, making it the most-viewed season of F1 in the U.S. to date.

The renewed American interest, coupled with American ownership of Formula One itself, has paved the way for more races to be held in the United States. While the United States Grand Prix still takes place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, since 2012, the introduction of the Miami Grand Prix in 2022 and now the Las Vegas Grand Prix has solidified the United States as the only country to host three races.

