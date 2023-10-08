Bethany Wainwright Turns TikTok Success into Six-Figure Business

Bethany Wainwright, the founder of Boosted Tape, has transformed her business into a six-figure success story leveraging TikTok. Specializing in supportive and inclusive breast tape and accessories, Wainwright initially started the business to address her own struggle with finding a high-quality breast tape brand. With the desire to help others facing the same issue, she took to TikTok to promote her products.

Boosted Tape gained significant traction on TikTok, resulting in over 12,000 orders and a turnover of more than £100,000 between July 2022 and July 2023. The company proudly offers a range of signature shades suitable for all skin tones, as well as a white tape for brides and wedding dress support.

While TikTok was instrumental in Boosted Tape’s initial success, Wainwright is now focusing on diversifying her brand and expanding onto other platforms. The website generated a turnover of £21,500 from July 2022 to July 2023. With the recent investment in a new website, sales have significantly increased, surpassing £14,000 in just three months. Boosted Tape is projected to achieve a turnover of £200,000 in 2023.

To accommodate the business’s growth, Wainwright has welcomed her first employee, Meg, who provides valuable support in various areas of the company. This addition has allowed Wainwright to focus on business development, product expansion, and identifying new opportunities.

Looking ahead, Wainwright has ambitious plans for Boosted Tape. She aims to hire more staff and establish a Boosted family passionate about furthering the brand’s growth. Additionally, she plans to forge partnerships with major retailers. Wainwright’s ultimate goal is to become the leading brand for breast tape and accessories, offering women of all shapes and sizes the confidence to wear whatever they want without restriction.

