Newfound Popularity: Danish Kaneria’s Second Shot at Fame

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has recently risen to fame through his presence on social media platforms, particularly Twitter and YouTube. With a significant following of 1.38 lakh followers on Twitter and 4.24 lakh subscribers on YouTube, Kaneria has attracted attention posting content that portrays India and the Modi government in a positive light.

Kaneria’s career in cricket ended with a lifetime ban imposed the England and Wales Cricket Board for involvement in match-fixing during his time with the county cricket team. However, social media has provided him with an opportunity to regain recognition.

His rise to popularity on social media can be attributed to the support he has received from Hindutva supporters, who have appreciated his views and statements aligning with their ideologies. Kaneria’s recent interviews with various Indian media outlets were prompted the massive backing he received after Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia defended him against criticism.

Kaneria’s YouTube channel features a wide range of content, including match analyses, bowling tutorials, and vlogs about his personal life. Interestingly, his videos related to Hindu festivals and his religious faith garner more views than those solely focused on cricket. This trend highlights the popularity of his content related to India and his religious beliefs.

Furthermore, Kaneria actively engages with his Indian audience, often beginning his videos with greetings such as “Namaskar, Salaam, Jai Shree Ram,” which resonates with his Indian viewership.

Kaneria’s popularity in India has also extended to Twitter, where he has gained attention for his support of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and his criticism of individuals critical of the Modi government. His tweets endorsing Hindutva ideologies receive significant traction and are often reshared his followers.

Overall, Danish Kaneria’s newfound popularity on social media reflects the growing influence of platforms in shaping public perception and facilitating engagement with diverse audiences. Through his content, Kaneria has managed to capture the attention of Hindutva supporters and cultivate a significant following in India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)