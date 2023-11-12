New South Wales Communities Unite Against Offshore Wind Farms, Concerns Over Whale Deaths Unsubstantiated

Pictures circulating on social media and billboards in New South Wales’ Hunter and Illawarra regions have sparked a growing campaign against the Albanese government’s plan to open offshore wind farm zones. The pictures depict a lifeless whale on a beach and a whale on fire, jumping out of the ocean with wind turbines in the background. While the images were intended to shock viewers, scientists are clear that there is no credible evidence to support the claim that wind turbines are responsible for whale deaths.

Quentin Hanich, editor-in-chief of the academic journal Marine Policy, has spent this week debunking a fake article that falsely claimed offshore wind projects in the Illawarra and Hunter regions would kill 400 whales per year. Hanich expresses concern about the impact of misinformation and unsubstantiated claims on the public’s perception of wind farms and their potential harm to marine life.

Despite support from industry, unions, local MPs, and environmental groups, a campaign opposing offshore wind farms has gained momentum among locals, fishers, tourism operators, surfers, and MPs from outside the region. Some argue that this opposition is part of a broader challenge to Australia’s transition from coal power to renewable energy sources.

The opposition has been fueled the Coalition, including Peter Dutton, who visited the area multiple times last month. While the Coalition previously supported the development of an offshore wind industry, support has since waned. Former energy minister Angus Taylor once stated that wind farms could coexist with fishing and shipping industries, but there has been a notable shift in opinions within the Coalition.

The opposition has organized rallies and paddle-out protests, citing concerns about the lack of information and rushed decision-making process. Critics argue that the marine ecosystem impact has not been properly examined and that the government is not considering their concerns seriously.

It is important to note that offshore wind energy has the potential to significantly contribute to Australia’s renewable energy goals. However, it is vital for all stakeholders, including the government, industry, and local communities, to engage in open and transparent dialogue based on scientific evidence to address concerns and ensure the sustainable development of this industry.

