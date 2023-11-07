Digital Storytelling and the Healing Power of Nature

Engaging with nature can be a powerful source of healing and renewal. This truth became evident to Sue Lenthall in the wake of her husband’s passing in 2016. Seeking solace, she began exploring rural landscapes and found herself captivated their beauty. What started as a personal journey of grief soon transformed into a passion for photography and storytelling.

Sue’s deep connection with nature translates into her captivating landscape photographs. Through her lens, she captures the serene tranquility of a misty morning and the vibrant hues of a breathtaking sunset. Each image conveys hope, joy, and the promise of new beginnings.

Encouraged friends and family, Sue took a leap of faith and invested in a high-definition camera. Through self-guided exploration, she honed her skills and developed an online presence. Her Instagram account, @peaksonysue, now boasts a growing community of over 10,000 followers.

Not only has Sue found her artistic voice, but she has also discovered a supportive community of like-minded individuals. Photographers from around the world connect and share their interpretations of scenes and moments, each offering a unique perspective.

Sue’s work has not only touched the hearts of her online audience but has also found its way into the physical world. Her captivating photographs are now available as cards and prints, displayed in local shops and cafes.

For Sue, capturing nature’s beauty is a deeply personal and fulfilling experience. It brings her a sense of pride and joy, while also providing a channel for healing and self-expression. Walking alone with her camera in hand, she immerses herself in the peacefulness of the countryside, creating lasting memories with each click of the shutter.

FAQ

Why did Sue start photographing nature?

Following the loss of her husband, Sue found solace and a newfound connection to nature. Walking in rural landscapes became a way of processing grief and seeing the world through fresh eyes.

How did Sue develop her photography skills?

Sue invested in a high-definition camera and became self-taught in using it proficiently. She also shared her photos on social media platforms like Instagram, where she received feedback and connected with other photographers.

What impact has Sue’s photography had?

Sue’s photography has garnered a significant online following and has been well-received her audience. Her captivating images have been transformed into cards and prints, which are now displayed in various locations.

What does Sue find rewarding about photographing nature?

For Sue, capturing nature’s beauty brings a sense of pride and joy. It also provides a creative outlet for self-expression and a source of healing and renewal.