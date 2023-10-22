Canada’s Decision to Implement Digital Services Tax Could Lead to Retaliation from Allies and the US

Canada’s decision to move forward with its own digital services tax (DST) instead of waiting for a multilateral approach could strain relationships with its allies and potentially result in retaliation from the United States. The digital services tax would target large tech companies that provide digital services such as e-commerce, social media, and online advertising.

The delay in implementing the tax is partly due to the ongoing international process led the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the G20 to develop a global taxation system for major multinationals. Canada, along with other OECD members, agreed to a two-year deferral period in 2021 to allow for the implementation of this tax. However, Canada has now announced that it will not go along with an additional year’s delay.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland argues that delaying implementation puts Canada at a disadvantage compared to countries that have already implemented their digital services taxes. The Parliamentary Budget Office estimates that Canada’s proposed DST could generate $7.2 billion in federal government revenues over five years.

Canada’s commitment to the tax is driven potential revenue and the desire to send a message that the country is willing to take on giant tech companies. However, experts warn that Canada’s approach could lead to conflicts with its closest trading partner, the United States. Members of a U.S. House of Representatives committee have criticized Canada’s “unusually aggressive and discriminatory approach” to the tax. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Council of Canada have all expressed concerns about the potential trade war and its impact on Canadian businesses.

Experts caution that Canada’s independent approach could make it a target during the next U.S. presidential election. There are concerns that big tech companies may single out Canada for retaliation and make an example out of the country to discourage others from implementing similar taxes. To avoid these risks, experts suggest that Canada should align itself with the international, multilateral approach rather than pursuing its own path.

