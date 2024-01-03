Despite Initial Momentum, US Congress Abandons Plans to Ban TikTok

In a surprising turn of events, the US Congress has decided to abandon its plans to ban TikTok, marking a significant divergence from the initial momentum of the ban. Just a year ago, there were growing concerns over security issues with the popular short-form video app, leading to individual states and universities implementing their own restrictions. However, as 2023 progressed, the push for a federal ban seemed to lose its steam.

According to civil liberties attorney David Greene, the initial momentum gained after the flurry of attention has faded, suggesting that the idea of a ban was more about making political points rather than serious legislation. The allegations against TikTok focused on fears that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could collect sensitive user data and censor content to appease the Chinese Communist party. Despite TikTok’s denials and efforts to store US data on servers outside of China, doubts were cast on the veracity of their assertions.

Legislative efforts were made, including a bill in Congress that aimed to effectively ban TikTok and other subsidiaries of ByteDance. However, none of these laws ever made it to a vote, and the focus of lawmakers shifted towards artificial intelligence.

Montana attempted to pass a statewide ban on TikTok, but it was blocked a US judge, setting a precedent that broader bans are unlikely to succeed. This decision has further emphasized that a broad ban on an app is not viable under US law, as it infringes on users’ constitutional rights.

The abandonment of the TikTok ban has also exposed the need for comprehensive privacy legislation. The same lawmakers expressing concerns about data collection the Chinese government have done little to address similar issues with companies like Meta in the US.

As the ban appears to be off the table, analysts predict that Congress and the White House are unlikely to attempt another ban in 2024 due to the app’s popularity with young voters. With nearly half of young Americans using TikTok, politicians may prioritize engaging with this demographic rather than restricting the platform.

In conclusion, the initial enthusiasm for banning TikTok in the US has dissipated, and Congress has ultimately abandoned its plans. This decision marks a significant shift from the concerns raised just a year ago and highlights the complexities of legislating in the digital age.