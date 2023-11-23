Nostalgia is the Key Ingredient for Mytiburger’s Resurgence

Mytiburger, a beloved burger joint in Houston’s Oak Forest neighborhood, has found an unlikely secret to its recent success: nostalgia. While many upscale eateries tout exotic ingredients and farm-to-table freshness, Mytiburger revels in its simplicity. Owner Shawn Salyers proudly serves classic American fare on a decades-old flat-top grill, complete with Coca-Cola on tap and gallons of sweet tea. But it’s the wave of support from local Houstonians that has truly saved this iconic restaurant from closure.

When Salyers took to Facebook to express his struggles and impending closure, the community came out in full force. The response was overwhelming, with customers flocking to Mytiburger, generating a 600% increase in business compared to the previous year. This influx of customers allowed Salyers to settle long-overdue bills and breathe new life into the restaurant.

While the initial rush of support has subsided, Mytiburger continues to experience a steady 20% increase in business compared to the same months last year. However, Salyers acknowledges that sustainability cannot rely solely on nostalgia. The restaurant must evolve to meet the demands of a changing industry and ensure its longevity.

Despite the challenges the pandemic brought to the restaurant industry, Salyers remains determined to keep Mytiburger thriving. Having worked various jobs in the restaurant industry before becoming his own boss, Salyers understands the unpredictability of the business. His commitment to giving back to the community has endeared him to his customers, who have reciprocated rallying behind the restaurant during its time of need.

In a show of gratitude, Salyers collaborated with artist Harry Millirons and graphic designer Steven Sims to create a mural as a thank you to the city of Houston. The mural, painted on a new white fence outside the restaurant, pays homage to Houston’s iconic landmarks and emphasizes the connection between Mytiburger and its community.

As the months go, Salyers remains cautiously optimistic about the future. Despite the uncertainty that comes with running a restaurant, the outpouring of support and recognition from locals has revitalized Mytiburger. It is now more than just a place to grab a burger; it’s a Houston landmark and a testament to the power of community and nostalgia.

