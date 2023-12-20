Weekend Weather Forecast: Cooler Temperatures and Rain Expected in Houston

According to meteorologists, Houston can expect some significant weather changes over the weekend. While severe storms are not expected, there will be showers and isolated thunderstorms later in the day as a front moves through Southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has shifted its severe weather outlook further east, excluding Texas from its predictions.

The front is predicted to reach Downtown Houston around 5 p.m. It is worth noting that Saturday is also runoff election day, so it is advisable to vote in the morning to avoid any potentially stormy weather. As for temperatures, Houston will experience a mild day with highs nearing 80 degrees on Saturday. However, temperatures will plummet to the 50s on Sunday, accompanied strong north winds.

Moving into the next week, temperatures will cool even further. By Monday morning, temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, although a freeze is not anticipated for Houston. Rain chances remain low throughout most of the week, with slightly cooler temperatures persisting. There may be a return of scattered showers on Wednesday.

To stay updated on any weather alerts that may arise on Saturday, it is recommended to download the FOX 26 Weather App. Stay prepared and have a great weekend!