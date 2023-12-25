Astronaut Vindicated: Missing Tomato Found in Space

In a surprising turn of events, the mystery surrounding a missing tomato on the International Space Station (ISS) has finally been solved. The tomato, which was likely one of the first ever harvested in space, had sparked accusations and intrigue among the astronauts on board. However, it has now been confirmed that Astronaut Frank Rubio, who recently made history for breaking the record of the longest spaceflight for a U.S. astronaut, is not to blame.

Rubio, who spent 371 days in space, participated in botany studies conducted NASA on the ISS. These studies aimed to find ways to grow fresh food during long-term space missions. In March, he plucked the tomato and shared its significance with school children during an event. However, upon his return, the tomato mysteriously vanished.

Rubio spent countless hours searching for the lost fruit, hoping to prove that he did not consume it. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain, and the tomato remained missing for over eight months. However, the tomato was finally discovered, bringing an end to the accusations against Rubio.

In a NASA video talk from the ISS, astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli announced the finding of the tomato and exonerated Rubio. The crew shared a moment of laughter, although details about where the tomato was hidden and its condition at the time of discovery have not been revealed.

Now, Rubio can walk the Earth with his name cleared and the mystery of the missing tomato put to rest. This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in the unique environment of space, even when it comes to seemingly mundane objects like tomatoes.