Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans: Game Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) will be facing the Houston Texans (1-2) in an exciting matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on CBS. For those unable to watch on television, online streaming is available on fuboTV with regional restrictions potentially applying.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins in their previous games, and the matchup is expected to be closely contested. The Texans secured a convincing 37-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, with standout performances from Tank Dell, who recorded 145 receiving yards and a touchdown, and C.J. Stroud, who threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Dell’s 68-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter was a highlight of the game.

On the other hand, the Steelers secured a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, led quarterback Kenny Pickett’s excellent performance with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers’ defense also made a significant impact, sacking the opposing quarterback four times, with T.J. Watt leading the way.

Both teams have shown resilience in overcoming the odds, and this game is expected to be closely contested. The Steelers enter the matchup as a 3-point favorite, but the Texans will have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.

In terms of the series history, the Steelers have won both of the previous games against the Texans in the last six years. They emerged victorious with a score of 28-21 in their most recent encounter on September 27, 2020, and dominated with a 34-6 win on December 25, 2017.

As we look forward to this exciting clash, the NFL odds favor the Pittsburgh Steelers as a 3-point favorite, with an over/under of 42 points. SportsLine’s advanced computer model provides insightful picks for every NFL game, including this one.



