The New Orleans Saints Take on the Houston Texans: A Matchup to Watch

The New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans will face off in an exciting NFL matchup on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FOX. Fans can also stream the game online through fuboTV.

Both teams enter this game with different records: New Orleans stands at 3-2, while Houston is 2-3. The Texans will have the advantage of playing at home, but based on the spread, they will need to bring their A-game to compete against the Saints. The Saints have proven themselves as a formidable opponent, making this matchup their toughest test yet.

Houston’s last game against the Atlanta Falcons was close, but they fell short with a score of 21-19. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a strong performance, throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Dalton Schultz also stood out with 65 receiving yards and a touchdown. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn contributed four field goals, although the team ultimately couldn’t secure the win.

On the other hand, New Orleans dominated their previous game against the New England Patriots, winning with an impressive 34-0 score. Running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Derek Carr threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns. This victory was a significant improvement from their previous lackluster performance.

Coming into this game, the Saints are favored just 1.5 points. It is worth noting that the Saints have struggled against the spread in their last five matchups with the Texans, with a subpar 1-4 record. However, both teams have covered the spread in their most recent games.

The current odds have the Saints as the slight favorites, with the over/under set at 42.5 points. This game promises to be an exciting battle between two evenly matched teams.

In their series history, both teams have won one game each in their last two matchups. The last meeting took place on September 9, 2019, where the Saints narrowly defeated the Texans with a final score of 30-28.

Sources:

– SportsLine’s advanced computer model

– Additional team statistics and records from previous games