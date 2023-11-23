Houston Ranks Among Top U.S. Metros for Making Connections, According to LinkedIn Study

Moving to a big city can often feel overwhelming and impersonal. However, a recent study LinkedIn has revealed that there is more to Houston than meets the eye. Houston’s metropolitan area has been identified as one of the best cities in the United States for newcomers to quickly establish connections.

LinkedIn’s economic graph data team conducted an analysis of over three million users who relocated to a new metropolitan area in 2021. The study focused on the “connection rates” of these newcomers, which were determined comparing their LinkedIn connections in the new metro to the national average. It’s important to note that the analysis excluded student migrations to maintain a focus on the workforce.

Amongst the top-ranked cities, Houston secured the eighth position, with its newcomer’s connection rate being an impressive 8.2 times higher than the national average. This means that individuals who move to Houston have a significantly higher chance of building professional networks and forging meaningful connections within the city’s vibrant community.

The results of this study highlight the opportunities that await those who are considering a move to Houston. The city’s diverse industries, including energy, healthcare, and technology, provide a fertile ground for professionals from various backgrounds. With a thriving job market and a strong emphasis on networking, Houston offers newcomers the chance to expand their professional circles and tap into a wealth of opportunities.

If you are planning a move to Houston or simply curious about the city's dynamic environment

