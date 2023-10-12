West Virginia Mountaineers to Face Houston Cougars in Thursday Night Matchup

West Virginia Mountaineers will be going head-to-head with the Houston Cougars on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in what promises to be an exciting college football showdown. The game will take place at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to watch the action on Fox Sports 1 or stream it online using fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply).

Houston will be playing in front of their home crowd, but the odds are not in their favor. The West Virginia Mountaineers are expected to be their toughest opponent yet. In their previous game against Texas Tech, Houston suffered a 49-28 defeat, despite a solid performance quarterback Donovan Smith, who threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns. The Cougars dominated in the passing game, finishing with 335 yards compared to Texas Tech’s 161.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers are coming off a close win against TCU, where they emerged victorious with a score of 24-21. The Mountaineers have had a successful season so far, winning four out of their five games. Quarterback Garrett Greene played a crucial role, rushing for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the previous game.

As the two teams prepare to face off, it’s worth noting their offensive statistics. The Cougars have been dominant in the air, averaging 281 passing yards per game. On the other hand, the Mountaineers have relied more on their running game, with an average of only 155.6 passing yards per game.

According to the latest college football odds, West Virginia is slightly favored 2.5 points over Houston. The over/under for the game is set at 52.5 points. SportsLine’s advanced computer model provides college football picks for this game and many others.

Sources:

– CBS Sports App

– SportsLine’s advanced computer model