New Solutions Proposed for Canada’s Housing Crisis

Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has released a video blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the country’s housing crisis. In the video, Poilievre highlights the rising costs of housing and the struggles faced the younger generation in affording a home. He cites a news report from 2022, stating that it now takes 66% of the average monthly income to make payments on an average Canadian house. This leaves little remaining income for essentials like food and recreation.

Poilievre goes on to explain that the pace of homebuilding in recent years, along with municipal blocks and red tape, has contributed to the crisis. He points to Trudeau’s election in 2015 as a tipping point and calls for increased homebuilding to address the issue.

One factor Poilievre highlights is the impact of immigration on housing demand. Canada has seen a significant increase in immigration in recent years, with the country admitting over 400,000 people in 2021 and on pace to reach half a million arrivals a year. However, a recent poll indicates that three in four Canadians believe that increasing immigration levels has worsened the housing crisis.

Poilievre proposes several solutions to address the housing crisis. He suggests requiring large cities to complete 15% more homes per year as a condition of federal funding, rewarding cities that exceed this target with bonuses for building additional homes, ensuring high-density housing surrounds federally funded transit stations, and selling 15% of federal government buildings and surplus land suitable for housing.

By implementing these solutions, Poilievre believes that money should be allocated based on results rather than promises, encouraging more efficient action to address Canada’s housing crisis.

