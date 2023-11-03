Reality TV Star Bethenny Frankel Sparking Change in the Industry

Former reality TV star Bethenny Frankel, known for her appearances on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” has recently taken on the role of an advocate for better working conditions and improved pay for those in the reality TV industry. Despite having benefited from her time on reality TV and her relationship with Bravo, Frankel has started questioning the industry’s practices and seeks to bring about what she calls “the reality reckoning.”

Teaming up with attorneys Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman, Frankel has initiated an investigation into the working conditions within reality TV. Her efforts have gained support from SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

In her podcast, “ReWives,” Frankel has conducted in-depth interviews with other reality TV stars, discussing the challenges and perils of being on these shows. She aims to shed light on the issues and create awareness among both industry insiders and the audience.

While Frankel is not the only reality TV star seeking reform, she is perhaps the most prominent and outspoken. However, her campaign has received mixed reactions. Some Bravo fans view her efforts as driven resentment rather than genuine concern, while others question her suitability as a spokesperson for a cause that affects individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Frankel acknowledges her concern about the perception that she is now biting the hand that fed her. She recognizes that she stayed silent when the arrangement worked in her favor, but she insists that she was troubled certain situations throughout her time on “RHONY.”

As part of her mission to effect change, Frankel has already seen some progress. Ongoing conversations with SAG-AFTRA have led to discussions about labor conditions in reality TV, and NBCUniversal has recently taken initiatives to strengthen workplace guidelines for its unscripted shows.

Bethenny Frankel may have benefited from her reality TV stardom, but she is determined to use her platform to bring about positive change in the industry. While her campaign has faced criticism, it has also sparked important conversations and actions within the reality TV world.

