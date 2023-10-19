A Woman Divides Opinion After Rejecting Daughter-in-Law for Being a Housewife

Cheryl King

A woman’s decision to exclude her daughter-in-law from her home because she is a housewife has sparked a heated debate. In a post on Reddit, the woman explained that she had been a stay-at-home mom when her children were young, and now that they have left home, she has become a full-time housewife. However, her daughter-in-law, named Beth, does not approve of this lifestyle and has made comments insinuating that being a homemaker is lazy.

The woman believes that her daughter-in-law is jealous of her because she doesn’t have to work. She described a situation where Beth constantly invalidates her tiredness because she doesn’t have a job. This constant disapproval eventually led the woman to decide that her daughter-in-law is not welcome in her home anymore.

Opinions were divided on the AITA Reddit forum. Some supported the woman, stating that her daughter-in-law was disrespectful and that she had every right to set boundaries. Others disagreed, suggesting that the daughter-in-law may genuinely believe being a housewife is lazy and that the woman should not assume jealousy.

This incident highlights the ongoing debate around the value and perception of being a housewife. While around 24 percent of American mothers now identify as stay-at-home parents, the decision to be a homemaker is still met with differing opinions. What is clear is that individual choices and lifestyles should be respected, regardless of the personal judgments of others.

