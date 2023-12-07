House Speaker Protects Capitol Attackers Blurring Faces in Released Footage

Summary: House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that the faces of individuals involved in the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will be blurred in publicly released footage. The goal of this measure is to protect the attackers from prosecution the Justice Department. The slow process of blurring faces aims to prevent retaliation and other concerns. However, some argue that blurring faces could hinder the potential for public tips on identifying individuals involved in the attack.

Federal investigators and prosecutors already possess footage from the Capitol’s security cameras, which has been used to charge and prosecute members of the mob. Online sleuths and individuals from the public have also helped identify many people from images taken during the riot. Blurring faces in the footage may impede these efforts.

House Speaker Johnson’s spokesperson, Raj Shah, explained that the blurring is intended to prevent retaliation against private citizens “from any non-governmental actors.” The Department of Justice already has access to the unedited footage.

As of the latest update from the Justice Department, 683 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the events on January 6, 2021. Additionally, 127 individuals have been found guilty through trials in the district court. The search for more individuals involved in the attack continues, with the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Washington, DC police offering a significant reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who planted pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee.

Earlier in November, Speaker Johnson had announced plans to release the Capitol Hill security footage without sensitive information. However, the decision to blur out faces was not initially mentioned.