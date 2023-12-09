House Speaker Protects Faces of Capitol Attack Mob in Publicly Released Footage

Summary:

House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that he will be blurring the faces of individuals involved in the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, before publicly releasing footage. Johnson aims to protect the mob from prosecution the Justice Department. Despite federal investigators already having access to security camera footage and prosecuting members of the mob, Johnson’s decision may hinder the potential for additional public tips in identifying individuals involved.

Advocating for Protection:

House Speaker Mike Johnson has taken the initiative to ensure that the faces of the mob involved in the US Capitol attack are blurred before releasing publicly accessible footage. Johnson expressed his concerns during a news conference, stating that he wants to prevent retaliation and prosecution of the rioters the Justice Department. By implementing this cautious approach, Johnson hopes to shield the individuals from potential consequences.

Potential Consequences:

Johnson’s decision to blur faces may have unintended consequences, as it could hinder the ability of online sleuths and members of the public in identifying those involved in the attack. Previous instances have demonstrated the power of public involvement in identifying individuals from images taken during the riot. Blurring faces may impede the potential for additional tips from the public, limiting the scope of the investigation.

Preventing Retaliation:

Raj Shah, a spokesperson for Johnson, highlighted the speaker’s intent to blur faces as a measure to prevent retaliation against private citizens from non-governmental actors. While the Department of Justice already has access to the raw footage from the Capitol attack, Johnson’s move aims to safeguard the individuals from any form of retaliation. This decision underscores the speaker’s commitment to ensuring the safety of those involved.

Ongoing Investigations:

The Justice Department has solicited public assistance in identifying more than 300 individuals connected to the Capitol attack. Currently, 683 individuals have pleaded guilty to federal charges, while 127 individuals have been found guilty through trials in the district court. Additionally, law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Washington, DC police, have offered a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for planting pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee on January 5, 2021.

Promised Transparency:

In a previous statement, Johnson expressed his commitment to providing the American people with accessibility to the 44,000 hours of video footage from the Capitol Hill security. While not mentioning the blurring of faces at the time, Johnson assured the public of a public viewing room where citizens could have access to the uncensored footage.