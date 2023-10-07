Democrats Can Help MAGA Republicans Make Trump Speaker of the House

In the midst of the Republicans’ search for a new House speaker, some have suggested the unconventional idea of bringing former President Donald Trump into the position. While Republican Representatives Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise are potential contenders, making Trump the next Speaker of the House has gained attention. Democrats, who played a significant role in ousting Kevin McCarthy from the position, have the potential to join forces with a few Republicans to support this move.

Here are five arguments in favor of making Trump the next Speaker of the House:

Firstly, purely from an entertainment standpoint, it would be objectively hilarious. Trump’s businesses are being scrutinized in a fraud trial, and he is facing numerous legal challenges. Choosing him as House speaker would be akin to placing a bull on PCP in charge of delicate dinnerware. Trump’s antics would certainly generate attention and possibly reveal the ludicrous nature of the Republican Party’s support for him.

Secondly, while Trump may be insufferable, his ludicrous ramblings are now familiar and predictable. In comparison, Jim Jordan’s anger issues and unpredictable behavior make him a less known quantity. If the choice is between a lunkhead like Trump and an unknown lunkhead like Jordan, the former might be the more manageable option.

Thirdly, Democrats can demonstrate compassion keeping Melania Trump in Washington, D.C., away from the divisive atmosphere of Mar-a-Lago. By supporting Trump as the House speaker, they can fulfill the “Be Best” initiative and arguably provide stability for his family.

Additionally, it is important to understand that whoever the Republicans choose for the speaker’s position will likely be under Trump’s influence. McCarthy’s example highlights this, as he was ousted Trump when he refused to facilitate a government shutdown. The decision is between a puppet Trump or the real Trump. Supporting MAGA Republicans in making Trump the speaker could amplify the party’s absurdity and reveal the extent of their allegiance.

Ultimately, Democrats have an opportunity to showcase the Republican Party’s current state and inject some humor into the political landscape. While the idea of Trump becoming House speaker may be unconventional, it carries the potential for both entertainment and political consequences.

