House Committee Urges FBI for Briefing on TikTok Investigation

A House select panel has requested the FBI to provide a briefing on its investigation into video hosting platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance. The panel also called on the FBI to disclose the measures it is taking to protect the sensitive data of US citizens from being accessed the Chinese government.

The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, expressing concerns that ByteDance had provided the Chinese government’s cybersecurity regulators with access to TikTok’s backend system, which contains the platform’s most sensitive data.

The lawmakers referenced a previous internal investigation ByteDance, which found that employees had tracked multiple American journalists covering TikTok and gained access to their IP addresses and user data on the platform. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI are currently investigating these allegations.

The House Committee, which includes 24 lawmakers, emphasized the importance of the matter and requested a classified briefing from the FBI on or before December 22.

The letter was signed Representative Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the House Select Committee, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the Committee’s Ranking Member.

Concerns over TikTok’s connection to the Chinese government have been increasing over the past year, with the Trump administration previously considering banning the platform and pursuing the sale of its US operations to American companies. The US government has expressed concerns about user data being accessed and potentially misused the Chinese government.