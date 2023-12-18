Georgia District Attorney Faces Investigation Over Communication with Jan. 6 Committee

In the latest development surrounding the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Administration subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk have announced plans to investigate the “cooperation” between Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis and the former House Jan. 6 committee. This probe will focus on the communications between Willis’ office and the now-disbanded committee, with a specific interest in the letter Willis sent to the committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson.

The Republican lawmakers have requested access to the recordings, transcripts of witness interviews, and other records obtained Willis’ office concerning the investigation into the events of January 6. They have also called for communication records between Willis’ office and the congressional committee.

The investigation comes amidst accusations from Jordan and Loudermilk that Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump is politically motivated. They argue that there may have been violations of House Rules if the Select Committee failed to disclose certain materials related to the investigation.

In response to the Republican lawmakers’ claims, Thompson has refuted the allegations, stating that the Jan. 6 committee has archived its official records in accordance with House rules and that the House Administration Committee is in possession of these records. Thompson accuses Loudermilk of making factual errors in his correspondence.

Willis’ office has declined to comment on the investigation launched the GOP lawmakers.

This investigation into Willis’ communication with the Jan. 6 committee marks the latest attempt House Republicans to undermine the work of the congressional panel examining Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The ongoing scrutiny of investigations related to the former president has become a common theme among Republicans such as Jordan and Loudermilk. Willis, for her part, has previously stated that Congress has no constitutional justification to interfere with a state criminal matter.

As this investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen if any new information will come to light that could further impact the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the Capitol riot and former President Trump’s involvement.