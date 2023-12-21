San Francisco Housing Market: Condo Prices Hit Decade-Low

San Francisco’s downtown condo market is experiencing a significant decline in prices, reaching levels last seen a decade ago. Recent data from Compass reveals that the median price of condos in downtown San Francisco has plummeted to approximately $800,000, equivalent to January 2014 prices. This stark contrast between downtown condos and the rest of the city can be attributed to various economic and social factors, including the exodus of major retailers and the rise of remote working during the pandemic.

According to Compass, the downtown area, encompassing SoMa and the Civic Center, has been adversely affected the impacts of the pandemic. With the shift to remote work, many tech workers no longer need to be physically present in the office or reside close to their workplace. As a result, downtown office spaces have remained largely vacant, creating a ripple effect on the condo market.

Furthermore, San Francisco experienced a sharp correction in its housing market, following the rise and subsequent fall in home prices during the pandemic years. Higher interest and mortgage rates implemented the Federal Reserve contributed to a drop in new listings and sales in the city. Sales in 2023 declined approximately 28 percent compared to the previous year.

Compass reports that the three-month rolling median price of condos in San Francisco was down nearly 8 percent in October 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year. The price of single-family homes also experienced a decline of 1.5 percent during this time.

The duration of San Francisco’s housing price correction remains uncertain, and the upcoming year may hold further changes. Although Fannie Mae predicts that home sales will bottom out in early 2024, followed a slow rebound, the path to recovery is expected to be gradual. Additionally, modest declines in mortgage rates are anticipated for 2024.

As the city navigates this period of housing market adjustments, prospective buyers and sellers will need to stay informed to make well-informed decisions. The condo market in downtown San Francisco provides an opportunity for buyers to acquire properties at prices reminiscent of a decade ago, while the rest of the city may still command higher prices.