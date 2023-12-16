In a recently released document the House Oversight Committee, Republicans have highlighted a payment from Hunter Biden’s business entity to President Joe Biden. However, the document neglects to include evidence that the payment was for a car and not a direct payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account. The document shows that an account linked to Hunter Biden paid $1,380 to Joe Biden on September 17, 2018, with the intention of making monthly payments. The committee is aware of at least three such payments made to the President, according to a source familiar with their work.

Contrary to the document’s focus, evidence provided to CNN suggests that the payment was actually made as a repayment for a Ford Raptor, which had already been publicly disclosed. During a period when Hunter Biden was struggling with addiction and had low credit, his father assisted him financing the car under his own name. It is important to note that the White House has explicitly stated that President Biden was never involved in business dealings with his son, maintaining a clear distinction between personal and professional affairs.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, however, has sought to emphasize that the payment came from a corporate account tied to Hunter Biden, suggesting illicit international connections. This claim implies that the payments were sourced from entities in China and other nefarious regions. The White House refuted this accusation and criticized Comer for his misleading statements, insisting that the recent revelations highlight the innocuous nature of the payment, with the purchase of a Ford pickup truck being far from an impeachable offense.

Responding to Comer’s assertions, Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, argued that Chairman Comer is simply attempting to revive a fruitless investigation rehashing old information. Lowell clarified that President Biden had aided his son during a financially challenging period, while emphasizing that Hunter eventually repaid his father and assumed all subsequent payments for the car. Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House oversight panel, highlighted that the car payments were made President Biden as a private citizen, referencing a New York Post article from 2022.

As the release of documents triggers political posturing and conflicts, it is important to examine all relevant information to ascertain the true nature and significance of the payment made between Hunter and Joe Biden.