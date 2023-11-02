New Season of “House of the Dragon” Set to Premiere in Summer 2024

HBO’s highly anticipated series, “House of the Dragon,” is gearing up for its second season, which is set to premiere in “early summer” 2024, according to network chief Casey Bloys. The announcement was made during a press event in New York, where reporters were given an exclusive sneak peek at the first trailer for the upcoming season.

While details about the contents of the trailer were kept under embargo, fans are already buzzing with excitement about what lies ahead for the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional world of Westeros. Based on the book “Fire & Blood” George R.R. Martin, “House of the Dragon” takes place nearly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and explores the history of the Targaryens, who united the Seven Kingdoms a century prior to the original series.

The first season of “House of the Dragon” premiered in August 2022 and received exceptional ratings, leading to a swift renewal for a second season. Filming for Season 2 began in April 2023 at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios, unaffected the recent strikes in the entertainment industry.

The stellar cast of the second season includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Joining the ensemble for Season 2 are newly announced actors Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, and Abubakar Salim.

As fans eagerly await the return of “House of the Dragon,” HBO has apologized for the recent controversy surrounding the use of fake Twitter accounts to troll TV critics. The network’s chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys, expressed regret during the press event, acknowledging the inappropriate behavior. Despite this, the upcoming season continues to generate anticipation and excitement among viewers.

FAQ:

Q: When will Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” premiere?

A: Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in early summer 2024.

Q: What is “House of the Dragon” based on?

A: The series is based on the book “Fire & Blood” George R.R. Martin.

Q: Where does “House of the Dragon” fit in the “Game of Thrones” timeline?

A: It takes place approximately 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

Q: Who are the new cast members for Season 2?

A: New additions to the cast for Season 2 include Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, and Abubakar Salim.

Q: Was filming of “House of the Dragon” affected the recent strikes?

A: No, filming was not affected as scripts were completed before the strikes began.

Q: What controversy recently surrounded HBO?

A: HBO recently faced backlash for using fake Twitter accounts to troll TV critics, an action that the network has apologized for.