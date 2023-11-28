Government House leader to Address Controversial Social Post Connecting Mass Shooting to Conservative Leader

Government House leader Karina Gould has committed to addressing a social media post made a B.C. Liberal MP, which insinuated a connection between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a recent deadly shooting. The shooting, which took place in Manitoba, resulted in the deaths of four individuals. The MP representing Fleetwood-Port Kells, Ken Hardie, took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his concerns about the incident.

While condemning the tragedy, Hardie raised the possibility of a connection between the mass shooting and what he described as an “anti-social ‘burn everything down’ far-right attitude” that could potentially be influenced the United States. He specifically mentioned Pierre Poilievre in his post, implying a link between the Conservative leader and the violent incident.

Gould, responsible for managing the legislative agenda of the government as House leader, expressed her disapproval of the social media post. She stated that it is “absolutely inappropriate” for anyone to suggest such connections from any political party. Gould intends to have a conversation with her caucus colleague to address the matter personally.

The controversy surrounding this issue heightened when Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman called Hardie’s comments “unhinged.” Lantsman highlighted a previous incident in which Hardie made a tweet mentioning Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, drawing critique from across the political spectrum. Hardie subsequently deleted the tweet and apologized in the House of Commons.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified with relation to the Winnipeg shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

FAQs:

Q: What is the role of Government House leader Karina Gould?

Government House leader Karina Gould is responsible for coordinating her party’s day-to-day business in the House and managing the overall legislative agenda of the government. She plays a crucial role in ensuring smooth operations and effective governance.

Q: What was the social media platform X?

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is a popular online platform where users can post and share short messages, referred to as tweets, with their followers. It has become a significant channel for public discourse on various topics.

Q: What triggered the controversy surrounding the social post?

The controversy arose due to a social media post B.C. Liberal MP Ken Hardie that insinuated a connection between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a recent mass shooting in Canada. The post raised concerns about far-right attitudes and their potential influence on acts of violence.

Q: Was there a previous incident involving Ken Hardie’s comments?

Yes, Ken Hardie faced criticism for a tweet in which he mentioned Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. Following the backlash, he deleted the tweet and apologized in the House of Commons.