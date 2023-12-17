House Judiciary Committee Investigates Potential Coordination Between Fulton County DA and Jan. 6 Committee

The House Judiciary Committee has initiated an investigation into whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis collaborated with the House Jan. 6 Committee during their respective investigations. Led Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Representative Barry Loudermilk, the probe was prompted the revelation that Willis’ office coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee.

Willis had reportedly requested the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 to share evidence with her office as she conducted an inquiry into former President Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. In August, Willis charged Trump with multiple counts related to his involvement in the matter, including criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, filing false documents, and making false statements.

However, Jordan and Loudermilk believe that this new information raises further questions regarding the Committee’s oversight of Willis’ politically motivated prosecution and its impact on a former President and senior federal officials involved in the events of January 6. Loudermilk emphasized concern over the coordination between Willis and Pelosi’s January 6 Select Committee, questioning their commitment to due process and whether House rules were violated through the failure to disclose this information properly.

In response to the investigation, Thompson, the former Jan. 6 Committee Chairman, criticized the letters sent Jordan and Loudermilk, stating that they contained “significant factual errors.” Thompson reiterated that the Committee had archived its official records in accordance with House rules, with only the Committee on House Administration having possession of these records.

The House Judiciary Committee’s inquiry intends to uncover the truth behind the alleged coordination and determine potential implications for due process and House rules. As the investigation unfolds, its findings will shed light on the relationship between both committees and their impact on the larger context of the events surrounding January 6.