New Title: Woman Critically Injured in Ottawa House Explosion near Airport

Ottawa police have reported that a house south of the Ottawa International Airport experienced an explosion on Thursday morning, resulting in a woman being critically injured. According to paramedics, the incident occurred on Bowesville Road between Earl Armstrong and Rideau roads.

Ottawa Fire Services shared on social media that firefighters successfully rescued an individual from the burning home around 10:20 a.m. The victim, a woman, required resuscitation at the scene and was transported to the hospital in critical and life-threatening condition. Another person, a man, was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment, but his condition is considered stable.

Emergency crews swiftly arrived at the scene to handle the aftermath of the explosion. Police announced the closure of a section of Bowesville Road and advised the public to avoid the area. The explosion occurred approximately three kilometers south of the airport and fifteen kilometers south of the city center.

In a development, it was discovered that firefighters had to evacuate the basement as a safety precaution. The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, and it is unclear at this time what factors led to this distressing incident.

