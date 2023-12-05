Authorities Investigating Explosion in Arlington Neighborhood

Authorities in Arlington, Virginia are investigating an explosion that occurred in a residential neighborhood on Monday night. The incident unfolded shortly after police received reports of a suspect discharging a flare gun inside a home.

The Arlington County Police Department promptly responded to the scene, located in the 800 block of North Burlington Street. Residents were advised to shelter in place as law enforcement began their investigation. Moments later, a loud explosion was heard in the area, followed flames and smoke.

The suspect, who was inside the house at the time, discharged several rounds before the explosion took place. Witnesses reported seeing police and other armed officials surrounding the suspect’s home, attempting to negotiate with him. Tragically, the explosion caused significant damage to the duplex, collapsing one side entirely.

A listener who resides in the vicinity recounted the harrowing experience, describing how the officials were engaged in conversation with the suspect when the house suddenly blew up. Concerned for the safety of the neighboring residents, she expressed hope that everyone managed to evacuate in time.

Arlington Fire & EMS also responded to the scene, classifying the incident as a “structure fire.” The situation prompted a large response from both firefighters and police officers.

While some officers suffered minor injuries in the blast, none required hospitalization. Authorities are now working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion and to ensure the safety of the community.

As this story continues to unfold, WTOP will provide the latest updates on the investigation.